Google Pixel 3a Smartphones To Get Final Software Update Around July

Google Pixel 3a has already got its last Android update from the company, ending its software support this year. However, a new report says Google has one last update lined up for both Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones which will be rolled out by July this year.

The report by 9to5Google quotes the search giant confirming the update timeline, but we still don’t know the nature of the update, whether it will be a basic security update to fix any possible vulnerabilities or something bigger on the cards.

Google Pixel 3a series made its debut at the Google I/O 2019 keynote and it was promised to get three years of software and security updates. The phone launched with Android 10 version out of the box, and got its Android 12 update earlier this year. The Pixel 3a series is not eligible or compatible to run the Android 13 flavour, so that possibility can be completely ruled out.

Google Pixel 3a came to the Indian market as well, and got its standing as a mid-range smartphone with a quality camera. The stock-Android experience also impressed any, and more importantly, Google’s promise of regular updates and security patches for the device.

As the sun sets on one Pixel a series device, Google could brighten the mood by announcing the Pixel 6a smartphone at the Google I/O 2022 keynote, as hinted by Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai during an earnings call recently, where he mentioned the prospect of hardware products at the keynote on May 11.

So we are hoping to hear more about the pending Pixel 3a update, and possible news and details about the next mid-range Pixel smartphone for consumers, which will take on the iPhone SE and the Samsung Galaxy FE lineup.

