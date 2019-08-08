Google Pixel 4 Could Launch With 6GB RAM, Fast 90Hz Refresh Rate Display
We can expect some well-needed upgrades from Google for the upcoming Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones.
We’ve been witnessing a number of leaks around the upcoming Pixel smartphone. The latest one now suggests that Google might be looking at bringing a fast display. Just like the OnePlus 7 Pro, it is expected that the Pixel 4 will arrive with a 90Hz refresh rate.
According to a report by 9to5Google, the upcoming Pixel 4 and 4 XL are going to feature some high-end specifications. Apart from the fast refresh rate, we can expect the Pixel 4 to have a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display and the larger Pixel 4 XL will have 6.3-inch Quad HD+ resolution. Both should use an AMOLED panel, similar to the last versions.
We already know that Google will finally come with a dual camera, but according to the report, the two cameras will include a 12-megapixel primary camera with a 16-megapixel telephoto camera. It is also mentioned that Google is working on a DSLR-like attachment for the upcoming phone that will arrive as an additional accessory.
The smartphones will be powered by Snapdragon 855 processors along with 6GB of RAM, a well needed and awaited update for the Pixel. In the battery department, the Pixel 4 will have a rather small 2,800mAh and the Pixel 4 XL will get a 3,700 mAh with storage options of 64GB or 128GB.
