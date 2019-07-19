Google Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL Specifications Leaked; Could Run The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus

The Google Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL are on the way, and the inevitable specification leaks have already started. Take these with a pinch of salt though because the launch is still a few months away. But what we now know is that these phones will retain the same size and form factor as before, but will get better displays, a newer design and of course, more powerful innards.

The Pixel 4 will benefit from a 2280 x 1080p display while the Pixel 4 XL will feature a 3040 x 1440p panel, according to the leaks reported by BGR. This is more than the displays in the current generation Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, which is 2160 x 1080p and 2960 x 1440p OLEDs respectively. The new leaks further suggest that the Pixel 4 series will feature 6GB of RAM as standard, while Google is reportedly planning to double the entry-spec internal storage to 128GB. Furthermore, there will also be a new processor, which could either be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 or the Snapdragon 855 Plus. In all probability, performance should be on par with Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 series.

The leak further hints at two upgraded selfie cameras, an ambient light sensor for a True Tone Display-like feature, and new Project Soli radar for gesture detection. Apart from these, both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will feature large, square-shaped camera modules on the rear that’ll house three sensors and an LED flash. There is supposed to be an upgraded primary camera and a new 16-megapixel sensor that’s fitted with a telephoto zoom lens as well. There could be a third ‘spectral sensor’ as well.

While the remaining Pixel 4 features and specs are yet to be confirmed but, but with three months still left to go for the launch date, we could expect some more leaks along the way. Notbaly, Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are expected to launch in mid-October with a possible retail price of $899 and $999 respectively.