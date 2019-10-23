Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Google Pixel 4 Dual Exposure And Live HDR+ Features Won't Land on Older Pixel Phones

Google also confirmed via Twitter that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones won’t be able to capture 4K video at 60fps.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 23, 2019, 9:03 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Google Pixel 4 Dual Exposure And Live HDR+ Features Won't Land on Older Pixel Phones
Google also confirmed via Twitter that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones won’t be able to capture 4K video at 60fps.

Google Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL will be the only two Pixel phones to get the Dual Exposure Control and Live HDR+ features, for the time being, and these features will not be available in older Pixel devices. The confirmation of the same was made by tech-giant in a reply to a customer's tweet. The Dual Exposure Controls help users adjust highlights and shadows correctly with the help of viewfinder, while the Live HDR+ gives users a live preview of what the photo will look like when the Google's HDR processing is applied.

It is quite likely that the "low-level capabilities in the hardware" that Google has referred to in its tweet involve the Pixel 4's latest Pixel Neural Core co-processor. Google has already unveiled a bunch of new Pixel camera features including the astrophotography mode that will also be made available on older Pixel devices. On the other hand, despite the addition of exclusive add-ons, the latest Pixel smartphones won’t be able to capture 4K video at 60fps (frames per second).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram