Google Pixel 4 Dual Exposure And Live HDR+ Features Won't Land on Older Pixel Phones

Google Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL will be the only two Pixel phones to get the Dual Exposure Control and Live HDR+ features, for the time being, and these features will not be available in older Pixel devices. The confirmation of the same was made by tech-giant in a reply to a customer's tweet. The Dual Exposure Controls help users adjust highlights and shadows correctly with the help of viewfinder, while the Live HDR+ gives users a live preview of what the photo will look like when the Google's HDR processing is applied.

Hi Mahfooz, Dual Exposure Controls and Live HDR+ require low-level capabilities in the hardware that are only available on Pixel 4, so they will not be available on older Pixel devices. — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 21, 2019

It is quite likely that the "low-level capabilities in the hardware" that Google has referred to in its tweet involve the Pixel 4's latest Pixel Neural Core co-processor. Google has already unveiled a bunch of new Pixel camera features including the astrophotography mode that will also be made available on older Pixel devices. On the other hand, despite the addition of exclusive add-ons, the latest Pixel smartphones won’t be able to capture 4K video at 60fps (frames per second).

Hi, Pixel 4 supports 4k video recording on the rear camera at 30fps. We find that the majority of users stick with 1080p, so we focus our energy on improving our quality in this mode, versus enabling a 4k 60fps mode that could use up to half a gigabyte of storage every minute. — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 20, 2019

