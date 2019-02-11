English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Pixel 4 Expected to Feature Dual-SIM Dual-Standby Functionality
The upcoming Google Pixel 4 could feature the same dual-SIM dual-standby capabilities as the new iPhone range.
Google Pixel 3 XL: Everything we Know so Far (photo for representation)
Last year Apple finally adopted dual-SIM functionality when it announced the iPhone XS, XS Max and the XR. The new iPhone range didn’t have a traditional dual-SIM tray like most phones, but it was the first time ever that Apple gave users the option of using two SIM cards on one device. This year, if reports are correct, Google is working on something similar and could introduce enhanced dual-SIM functionality on their upcoming Pixel 4 range.
Now the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 have both offer the option of using a regular SIM and an eSIM. Though this feature isn’t available in some countries, if you live in the US, you can ask your network carrier to offer you an eSIM option along with a physical SIM card. But unlike the new iPhone range, one cannot use the physical SIM network and the eSIM network at the same time. Basically the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 can use two SIM cards, but don’t support Dual SIM, Dual Standby. This means that the second SIM can only receive calls or texts if the primary SIM slot isn’t actively being used for the same purpose.
Now there has been a whole bunch of news around the upcoming Android Q update and a recent change in Android Open Source Project (AOSP) Gerrit system suggests that Google is working something around the dual SIM mode. The new system property value, according to XDA Developers, is meant to “differentiate devices that support enablement of dual SIM mode from those that don’t, even if they have two or more SIM cards.”
Essentially this means that the new Pixel 4 range could come with dual-SIM support using the eSIM and physical SIM, but this time there is a possibility that it will offer dual standby mode, similar to the latest iPhone range. Not only that, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 should also get the same capability via a software update.
