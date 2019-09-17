Google Pixel 4 Launch Event Confirmed for October 15: Here's Everything we Know so Far
Google has confirmed that it will be hosting an event on October 15 where we could witness the new Pixel 4 alongside other products.
Google has officially announced that it will be hosting a special event on October 15 in New York City. No prizes for guessing, but the highlight of the event is going to be the all-new Pixel 4 range. Apart from the phones, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, we can expect more devices like the Pixelbook 2 and a new lineup of Google Home smart speakers.
We have already seen numerous leaks, and in fact Google openly gave an early preview of the device way back in June. Early units of the device have already made their way to certain South-East Asian markets for purchase and some YouTubers and bloggers have given us an early look at the device. This year the handset will feature a design update and will no longer have the dual-tone finish at the back. It will be coming in a white finish, a full black version and a new coral colour with a squarish camera module housing two cameras, an LED flash, and some sensors.
A teaser video from Google also confirmed that the Pixel 4 will feature face unlock as well as a ‘Soli’ radar which will allow users to use just hover their hands over the screen to perform gesture. A recently leaked product promo video also confirms that the phone will have a new and improved super fast Assistant, improved camera with astrophotography capabilities, and shows the phone itself. A separate leak suggests that the Pixel 4 will come 8x zoom capabilities and a new Motion Focus mode to capture moving objects with a blurred background.
Some of the specifications have also leaked suggesting that the Pixel 4 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with 6GB of RAM, and AMOLED displays with 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 4 will have a display size of 5.7-inch while the Pixel 4 XL will include a 6.3-inch display as well as a 2,800mAh and 3,700mAh batteries respectively. Of course, the phones will come with the new Android 10 update and could include some exclusive software features.
