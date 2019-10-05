Google Pixel 4 Leaks: Faster Assistant, Motion Sense, Dual Exposure and More

The Google Pixel 4 is less than two weeks from launch, but a new wave of Pixel leaks have surfaced online, including official marketing videos showcasing the improved Google Assistant interface and the Motion Sense gestures. The leaks also give users a view of the Soli-powered Face Unlock in action, alongside official camera samples of the Pixel 4 with a special emphasis on its improved Night Sight and Astrophotography chops. Notably, complete specifications and box contents of Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have also been leaked. A video highlights a new interface for the virtual assistant with a new launch animation and less screen-hungry assistant screen on the Pixel 4. According to the video, there is a faster assistant on Google Pixel 4 that can chain multiple contextual commands. These include sending a text message or sharing an image from Google Photos by just asking the assistant to do so via voice commands.

A separate leak showcases a demo of the Google Pixel 4 Motion Sense gestures in action. These will come to life through the Solid radar system and will let users accomplish tasks like silence an incoming call, snooze alarm, and change a track by just waving their hand above the Pixel 4's screen. It also features the Face Unlock feature in another purportedly official demo video.

A demo app called Pokemon Wave Hello has also been leaked that allows users to interact with up to 5 Pokemon via the Motion Sense gestures. Furthermore, camera samples clicked by the Google Pixel 4 also surfaced online that have allegedly been clicked by Google's upcoming flagship in multiple lighting conditions by the front and rear cameras. Samples of the rumoured 'Astrophotography' mode have also surfaced, which will debut on the Pixel 4 duo for taking pictures of the night sky.

Google Pixel 4's camera is also supposed to sport 'Dual Exposure Camera Control', which, according to leaks, suggest that the user will reportedly be able to control the highlights and shadow level in their photos via two separate sliders in the camera app. Finally, apparent official images of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL's specification sheet have also surfaced online, alongside details about the box contents. However, while the new leaks certainly do highlight the upcoming Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL, a New York Daily News report recently revealed that Google employed some questionable tactics to make the Face Unlock feature more secure.

