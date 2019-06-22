Google Pixel 4 Leaks in New Mint Green and White Colour Variants
Google went on and openly gave away details of the upcoming Pixel smartphone by releasing a teaser image of the device last week. While fans and media were shocked to see a square camera bump at the back, it was even more shocking for Google to just blatantly give away the design of the Pixel 4.
Today we have yet another leak reconfirming the fact that Google was not playing with us, and that the square camera module might be the real deal. Alleged new rendered images of the device in new colour variants was spotted including a white and mint finish. As of now, we had only seen a black variant courtesy Google’s post.
Of course, while these don’t look very genuine, it is nice to see the handset in more colours, especially that mint green hue which comes with a yellow power key. The white version, on the other hand, seems to have a blue colored power button and the black model has a white one.
Personally, we think that apart from the usual white and black colour options, the mint green colour is quite interesting. As per speculations, the new Pixel 4 should feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and hopefully up to 6GB of RAM. The display at the front could finally be bezel-less with a punch-hole camera system. Of course, it would be running on Android Q and expected to launch around early October.
