1-min read

Google Pixel 4 Likely to Launch on October 15

An image leaked by a twitter user confirms earlier rumours that Google's new Pixel 4 smartphones will have small bezels on three sides and a big ‘forehead’ for a Face ID system similar to that of Apple.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 11, 2019, 6:07 PM IST
Google Pixel 4 Likely to Launch on October 15
Google Pixel 4 Leaked Images (File Photo)
Loading...

Just hours after Apple wrapped up its event launching new iPhones and iPad, the focus has now shifted to Google as a new leak suggests that the company may unveil its new Pixel 4 line-up, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, on October 15. A new leak by tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks), who can be trusted going by his previous record, shows a promo image of the Pixel 4 phone which has 15 October date set on the 'At a glance' widget sitting on the homescreen.

To recal Google had announced Pixel 3 on October 9, last year. The image also confirms the earlier leaks which showed that the new line-up of Pixel 4 phones will have small bezels on three sides and a big ‘forehead’ which may house a Face ID system similar to that of Apple.

Blass has shared another shot of the phone which is said to be an image of the Pixel 4 XL running the DevCheck Hardware and Software Info app. As per the details on that image, the Pixel 4 XL is reportedly powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset. It will sport a 6.23-inch screen with a resolution of 3040x1440 pixels. Earlier leaks had revealed that the Google Pixel 4 could feature a 5.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display, whereas the Pixel 4 XL could sport a bigger, 6.3-inch Quad HD+ OLED display. Both smartphones could come with 90Hz displays. Both the phones were also rumoured to boast of a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary shooter with a 16-megapixel telephoto lens. The phones could be powered by a 2,800mAh battery on the Pixel 4 and a 3,700mAh unit on the XL model.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

