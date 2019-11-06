Google Pixel 4 November Update Brings Tweaks For 90Hz Display & Camera Improvements

Google is rolling out the monthly Android update for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones. The November update is bringing in a few changes for both the newly-launched phones. Google has said that the camera performance of these two phones will improve after this update. Additionally, there has also been a change in how the Smooth Display feature works. Recently, Pixel 4 users complained how the refresh rate, at low brightness, dropped from 90Hz to 60Hz. With the November update, the Pixel 4 XL will be retaining the refresh rate of the screen at 90Hz, irrespective of the brightness level. However, because of a smaller battery, if the brightness level of Pixel 4 display drops under 42%, the refresh rate will reduce from 90Hz to 60Hz.

While Google does list ‘Camera Quality Improvements’ in the release notes, there are no specific details on what has changed. A early Pixel 4 adopters had complained about the white balance issue on Pixel 4, and it is likely Google has ironed that out. Additionally, both Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will also receive an Android security patch with the November update. All the previous Pixel phones have also received the security patch update, except first-generation Pixel and Pixel XL. These smartphones are now past their guaranteed period of security updates.

