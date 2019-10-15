Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL to Launch Today: Here’s How to Watch the Live Stream

It’s Pixel day! Google will be announcing the all-new Pixel 4 series of smartphones today at a special event in New York. While almost everything about the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL has already leaked, and in some cases officially revealed, there is still a whole lot of features that are still under wraps.

Apart from the two smartphones, we are expecting a new affordable ‘PixelBook Go’, updated Nest Home smart devices, brand new Pixel Buds 2 and possibly a new Pixel Watch. The event will be live-streamed on Google’s official channels, and you can also catch all the updates on News18 Tech. We have also embedded the live stream below. The event is scheduled to start at 10AM EST and since the event is happening in New York this time, you can catch the event at 7.30PM in India.

From the various leaks and rumours that have been doing rounds on the internet, we know that the Pixel 4 will feature an updated and super-fast Google Assistant, advanced camera features like astrophotography, and Motion Sense gestures powered by Soli that will let users control the phone by just waving their hands in front of the screen.

As for the specifications, the Pixel 4 will feature a 5.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED 90Hz display, while the Pixel 4 XL will have a larger 6.3-inch display with the same resolution and refresh rate. The handset is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and storage options starting at 64GB.

Google has already confirmed that this time the primary camera will include two sensors. As per leaks, these will be 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors and will offer telephoto capabilities. At the front, the phones will pack 8-megapixel cameras with support for face unlock. Google is expected to expand the ability of the face unlock feature just like Apple. So it is possible that we will see the front camera be used to authenticate payments and transactions. The handset has been confirmed to come in at least three colours, Just Black, Clearly White and Oh So Orange. However, in a recent leak, we saw other colours like ‘Maybe Pink', ‘Sky Blue', ‘Really Yellow', ‘Slightly Green.'

An alleged retail box of the Pixel 4 was also spotted recently which confirmed that the handset is going to come with an 18W fast charger, a USB Type-C cable and a quick switch adapter (USB Type-C to USB-A). So no headphones or a USB Type-C to 3.5mm audio adapter this time.

