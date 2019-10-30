Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Users Complain of Clicking Noise in Snapchat, Instagram Videos

Google’s Pixel series is infamous for the set of problems it faces right after launch. The Pixel 4 series seems no different, as some Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL users have started reporting an issue of popping or clicking noise in videos recorded through third-party apps like Snapchat and Instagram. However, it is important to note here that videos recorded in the stock camera app’s normal “video” mode are unaffected. The issue only occurs with third-party apps, as well as in the AR-augmented Playground mode of the Google Camera app. On Google’s Pixel Phone Help website, a number of users are saying that the popping noise occurs every half-second to a second in the affected videos, with one user comparing the sound with that of a metronome.

Though a product expert on Google’s product forums has escalated the issue, he blamed the third-party apps for the problem. Thankfully he wrote that this could be a software problem and could easily be solved with a software update. The expert’s post also invited those affected to send feedback. Users can contact Google’s Pixel team directly by selecting the Settings menu, then clicking on About phone, and then choosing ‘Send feedback about this device’. So for now, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL users would have to wait for a software update. Besides fixing the noise issue on videos, the update is also expected to correct the white balance adjustment issue on the Camera app as reported earlier by some users on social media.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.