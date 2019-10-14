Google Pixel 4 Retail Box Leak Confirms Specs, In-Box Accessories

Google Pixel 4 leaks continue with the latest one being alleged photos of the retail packaging. Shared on Reddit, the box highlights the basic specifications of the phone and what all is included with the phone itself. Google is once again opting to highlight the phone's rear side, with the camera being the center of attention. The images showcase the 'Just Black' variant of the phone, with matching components except for the bright power button. The front of the packaging shows the Google logo at the top with the handset right below it. On the back, the hashtag #teampixel can be spotted on the upper-left side and the company's name on the bottom-left side.

The leaked retail box also has a shot of the handset in the real world, showing it face down on a wooden surface, similar to what we saw on the Pixel 3a. It can be seen with a white power button and there are two pull tabs to quickly open the box as well.

The final aspect of the leaked Pixel 4 box shows device specifics. These include the 5.7-inch screen size and 64GB storage capacity. Furthermore, there is also a list of in-box accessories included with the phone. The Pixel 4 is going to ship with an 18W USB-C power adapter with the charging cable, as well as al a Quick Switch Adapter. Interestingly, there are no headphones or USB-C to 3.5mm converter.

