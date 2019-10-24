Google Pixel 4 Screen Will Switch From 90Hz to 60Hz if Brightness is Less Than 75%

The launch of the Google’s Pixel 4 has created enough buzz around it, even though it has been bad news for those in India who had a wad of cash or their credit cards ready to buy the latest Pixel phone. While the phone is not launching in India anytime soon, the software updates for the newest smartphone from Google keep rolling in. One of the biggest selling points of both the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL is the 90 Hz Smooth Display. However, seems like, Google has had to give it little update even before the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL phones hit the stores on October 24.

After a recent Reddit discussion thread where some users pointed out how the new Google Pixel 4 drops the screen refresh rate when the battery charge runs low, Google has made an official statement that suggests that the 90Hz Smooth Display drops to the 60Hz refresh rate when the screen’s brightness is less than or at 75%. “We designed Smooth Display so that users could enjoy the benefits of 90Hz for improved UI interactions and content consumption, while also preserving battery when higher refresh rates are not critical by lowering back down to 60Hz,” says Google in a statement shared with the media.

It added, “In some conditions or situations, however, we set the refresh rate to 60Hz. Some of these situations include: when the user turns on battery saver, certain content such as video (as it’s largely shot at 24 or 30fps), and even various brightness or ambient conditions. We constantly assess whether these parameters lead to the best overall user experience. We have previously planned updates that we’ll roll out in the coming weeks that include enabling 90hz in more brightness conditions.”

This turns out as another headache for Google to fix on the Pixel 4 phones, which has already faced criticism for the rather unsecured facial recognition option, the restricted video recording at 1080p and the small battery size.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.