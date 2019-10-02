Google Pixel 4 Series Unlikely to Start Shipping Before October 18; Here’s Why

Google is set to officially launch its flagship Pixel 4 series on October 15, but it might not start selling the phones the same day or even immediately afterwards. Google has not made any direct announcement on this matter, but indirectly dropped a hint when it recently confirmed on Android’s official Twitter account that the first smartphone to ship with Android 10 will be the OnePlus 7T.

The new #OnePlus7T is the first device to ship with #Android10. It’s helpful, secure, and a 10/10. pic.twitter.com/QX3Q30hALq — Android (@Android) September 26, 2019

Now, the recently announced OnePlus 7T will start shipping only on October 18 in the US. And since the Pixel 4 series also runs Android 10, it is clear that the phone will not ship before that date, if one goes by Google’s statement. However, it may definitely start taking pre-orders for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL after their launch on 15 October. This won’t be the first time Google will keep some time gap between the launch and shipping date of the Pixel phones. The very first Pixel phones, called Pixel and Pixel XL, were launched on 4 October 2016, but started shipping only on 20 October 2016. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were announced on 4 October 2017, but were released on 19 October 2017. In 2018, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL were announced on 9 October and went on sale on 18 October.

The only exception was when Google launched the mid-range Pixel 3a line-up on 7 May this year. That time, both Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL went on sale the same day. That pattern, however, is unlikely to be followed this time. As far as the launch of Pixel 4 series is concerned, Google has already shared some pictures and details of the new phones. While an orange variant has been confirmed, Google has also shared some pictures showing two rear-facing cameras on the Pixel XL, while also highlighting the Motion Sense feature for gesture-based navigation in a video.

Pixel 4 series is expected to have a 90Hz display and improved dual-SIM capabilities. Other leaked features include a notch and two speaker grills on the edge on either side of the USB-C port. The phones are likely to be powered by the Soli radar chip and will also feature a face unlock system. The smaller Pixel 4 should get a 5.7" 1080p+ OLED display and a 2,800 mAh battery, while the Pixel 4 XL should have a 6.3" 1440p+ OLED panel with a 3,700 mAh battery.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.