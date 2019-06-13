Google Pixel 4 Teased Months Before Official Launch, Everything we Know so Far

Google announced affordable versions of the Pixel 3 earlier this year, but it is still due to launch the new and more advanced Pixel 4 series. As usual, rumours and speculations have started to flood the internet giving us an early insight as to how the new handsets might look like.

However, Google has just dropped the bomb as it has posted a teaser image of what seems to be the new Pixel flagship device. A tweet by Google’s ‘Made by Google’ account says, “Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4”

The teaser image shows a jet black smartphone with the ‘G’ logo at the bottom and a square camera module on the top left. It seems almost unbelievable for a minute as it takes you back when the first 2019 iPhone leaks started to emerge. The camera module looks quite awkward and includes dual cameras. This means that Google will finally implement a hardware change after three generations of the Pixel.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019

As of now, Google has managed to produce some of the best images taken from a smartphone, just by using a single camera and software magic. As of now, we don’t know what will the second camera do. Will it offer telephoto zoom, or just be a wide-angled one similar to the front camera on the Pixel 3? Apart from the two cameras, there is an LED flash at the bottom and another hole above, which is being speculated as either a spectral sensor, which is used to help deal with strobing lights or screens or could be a time-of-flight sensor, that can measure distance by bouncing off light.

Notably, there is no fingerprint sensor at the back, which could mean that the new Pixel 4 will come with in-display fingerprint scanning tech. It was recently reported that Android Q would bring in native support for face recognition, so we can expect face recognition security mechanism as well. Also, the rear design of the handset seems to be quite different from the previous generation of Pixel phones, which had a glossy finish on the top and a large matte finish below.

A few days back GSMArena had managed to grab some alleged pictures of the Pixel 4 which seemed to be inline with some previous renders. It showed a handset with an oval punch hole cutout in the display on the top right for a dual camera setup. Also, the area around the display was also trimmed down, looking significantly better than the previous models.

As per speculations, the new Pixel 4 should feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and hopefully up to 6GB of RAM. The display at the front could finally be bezel-less with a punch-hole camera system. Of course, it would be running on Android Q and expected to launch around early October.