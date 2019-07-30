Take the pledge to vote

Google Pixel 4 to Feature Face Unlock, Motion Gesture Features: Watch Video

Google also revealed that Pixel 4 will have a feature called “Motion Sense,” which means that it will have a Project Soli chip that uses radar to detect hand gestures near the phone.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 30, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
Google is back with yet another amazing smartphone, and it is smart in all its capacity. Just ahead of its presumed October launch, Google Pixel 4 has finally unveiled its cool features in a YouTube video and blog post. As evident in the video, the new Google Pixel 4 comes with face unlock technology instead of the usual fingerprint sensor. In addition, Google also revealed that the Pixel 4 will have a feature called “Motion Sense,” which means that it will have a Project Soli chip that uses radar to detect hand gestures near the phone.

In the detailed blog post, Google has given out more information on the new features of the Google Pixel 4. The company also added that they are bringing in new features to Pixel 4 in order to make the phone more helpful and represent the next step in the company’s vision for ambient computing. Talking about the Motion Sense, the company revealed that its Advanced Technology and Projects team (ATAP) has been developing Soli, a motion-sensing radar for the past five years. The radar uses the same technology that has been used for decades to detect planes and other large objects. Its miniature version, located at the top of Pixel 4, will help sense small motions around the phone.

Combining the technology with unique software algorithms and advanced hardware sensor, the company is bringing in the new feature. This will be the first-ever device with Soli and will allow the user to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving your hand. Revealing more details about the Face unlock, the company said that as a user lifts Pixel 4, Soli proactively turns on the face unlock sensors, recognizing that the user may want to unlock your phone. The phone will unlock automatically if the face-unlock sensors and algorithms recognize the user. What’s better? The face-unlock works in almost any orientation and can be used for secure payments and app authentication too.

The company has put specific importance to the user data, focusing on the point that security and privacy are core principles for Pixel.

