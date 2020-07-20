Google Pixel 4 Users Are Perplexed The Glass Back Is Peeling Off; Is It Due To A Swollen Battery?

The Google Pixel 4 phones are facing a rather weird issue. Users are reporting that the glass back on their Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones are peeling off. It is believed this is because the battery pack inside the phones has swollen up which is causing the outward pressure on the back panel to cause this. At this time, Google hasn’t really said anything about the Pixel 4 phones and the peeling glass back issue, just yet. Users on Google’s own Pixel Phone Help Commnity as well as on Reddit are reporting that they have discovered this issue with their phones.

“I've noticed my pixel 4xl back glass is peeling off on itself in the top-left corner. Looks like I am not the only one,” says a user on Google’s forums, before adding, “Closest option in the help center is frame damage, and there is no button "Other Issue", neither I found a way to contact the store in some sort of a chat to explain the matter. For the first 5-6 months of using the device I carried it around in a case so I don't know for how long it was happening.” Unfortunately, this user is based in Russia and does not get access to any support options—this happens when a phone isn’t released in a particular country.

“I noticed mine started coming apart when I had it next to my pool and water splashed on it, it was never in the pool under water, just splashed. The cameras fogged up and I realized water made entry. I took it out if there case and realized the back was coming apart. My only option was to keep it separated until the interior dried, then I pressed it back together and all works fine, I just don't have a waterproof phone anymore,” says another user. “I'm noticing this issue today as well for the first time. I've got my phone inside a cover as well which I change every 3 months or so but I've never noticed it before. Really disappointing to see such an issue just 6 months into having this phone,” reports another user on the Google support forum.

This doesn’t come at a good time for Google, which is expected to unveil the more affordable Google Pixel 4a. These reports of poor build quality of the more expensive Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones going to help with customer confidence. The much-awaited OnePlus Nord is also on the horizon as genuine competition, and is expected to offer a flagship smartphone like user experience while sporting an affordable price tag.