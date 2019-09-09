Google Pixel 4 Will Launch in Brand New Coral Colour Variant

Apple is bringing new iPhones tomorrow, but there is another big smartphone launch that will happen next month. Google will be unveiling the next chapter in the Pixel smartphone series and with a horde of leaks and speculations, we know almost everything about the upcoming Pixel 4.

A new addition to the leaks now confirms a brand new colour variant for the Pixel 4. If orange is your jam, then you are probably going to be pleased to know that this year’s special colour option on the Pixel is going to be Coral.

We had earlier seen the handset in black and white variants, confirming that Google will no longer have a dual-tone finish, but a solid finish. Some new leaked images posted on a Weibo account now show a third colour variant. Just like the previous leaks, this one also has a single tone finish at the back with a slightly darker coral finish on the ‘G’ logo. At the front we can expect black finish on all three models.

Google had launched three colours on the Pixel 3a and 3a XL earlier this year and it seems that the company is going to continue the trend. As of now, we know that the Pixel 4 will feature a 90Hz AMOLED display, and will be ditching any sort of notches, or pop-up cameras. It will have a bezel on the top and bottom of the display, and will also include a Soli radar so one can just wave their hand to perform gestures.

We can also expect the handset to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6GB of RAM and a brand new dual-camera implementation at the back. The cameras are expected to improve on the Night Sight mode with faster processing speeds, a new ‘Motion Mode’ and 8x zoom capabilities.

