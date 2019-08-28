Google Pixel 4 With Sprint Logo Leaks in Hands-on Images

Though Google has already revealed some crucial information about the upcoming Pixel 4, there is still a lot that is unknown about the next pair of Pixel smartphones. It is now rumoured that the Pixel 4 series is expected to have 90Hz displays, among other features. More recently, photos of the upcoming 2019 Pixel have leaked online showing off the front and back in full. The latest images were shared on Telegram, though it is unclear where exactly did the images originate. It could very well be legitimate as the Sprint carrier logo can be seen in the status bar, indicating that this phone is being tested on Sprint.

Considering the fact that the Pixel 3/3 XL can be bought on Sprint, it is likely that the 2019 models will also launch on the carrier. The latest images also confirm that Google may be ditching the Pixels 3’s two-tone, glass and metal finish, instead, go for a single glassy finish with the square camera module sitting on the top left. You can see that the black colour variant comes with a white coloured power button, although it is expected that there will be more colour option include white and possibly a mint variant when the Pixel 4 launches in October.

Based on the pictures we can see that the bottom bezel is fairly slim while the corners of the display are rounded like previous Pixel smartphones. However, there is no clarity about the display type, resolution, or refresh rate from the images. The square camera bump at the back housing the dual rear camera setup can be seen which is expected to include a telephoto lens. The good news is that the Pixel 4 will no longer have a notch that was seen on the Pixel 3 XL, however, it is unclear if these images show the 2019 XL or non-XL model. The images also show the front-facing camera but there is only a single camera, which means either Google is not going to use a dual front camera, or this could be the Pixel 4 and not the XL variant.

We can also see that the phone is going through the set-up process and there seems to be a brand new wallpaper. Google usually releases a new set of wallpapers with each new Pixel smartphone and this is expected to be just one of many new wallpapers. Also, of you notice carefully, the Android 10 gesture bar and the Assistant handle-bars are also visible on the bottom corners.

