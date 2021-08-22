Google Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 Will Be Discontinued Ahead of Pixel 6 Series Launch

Google has said that the company would discontinue selling Google Pixel 4a 5G and Google Pixel 5 as the company gears up to launch the new Pixel 6 series. The company recently launched a cheaper Google Pixel 5a 5G that is almost identical to the Google Pixel 4a 5G in terms of features and even pricing. Naturally, the company aims to boost sales of new devices, thought third-party retailers could still sell old-gen smartphones as long as the stock last.

The development was confirmed to The Verge by a Google spokesperson who said, “with our current forecasts, we expect Google Store in the U.S. to sell out of Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 in the coming weeks following the launch of Pixel 5a (5G). These products will continue to be available through some partners while supplies last." In India, Google Pixel 4a is still available on Flipkart at Rs 31,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

Meanwhile, Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will launch in eight regions in the early stage. These eight countries include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States. The two smartphones will not launch in countries like India, China, Middle East, and other European countries, at least in the initial stages. Last year, Google launched the Pixel 5 in nine regions initially, the Republic of Ireland being the country that dropped from this year’s list. The company did not launch the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 5 in India as well. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 5a 5G is available for pre-order in the US and Japan, the only two countries where it would be sold. The phone will go on sale starting August 26. Google is yet to share its India-specific availability details.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here