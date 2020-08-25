Google Pixel 4a 5G Tipped to Feature Larger Display, Dual Rear Cameras, 3,800mAh Battery and More

It's been less than a month since Google unveiled Pixel 4a smartphone and a new render of the alleged Google Pixel 4a alongside the Google Pixel 5 has given us yet another look at the upcoming devices. The leaked render courtesy of OnLeaks and 91Mobiles show a 5G variant of the Google Pixel 4a that doesn't appear much different when compared with Pixel 4a. The render throws light on the overall design of the upcoming 5G variant Google Pixel 4a.

On first look, you can see there is a punch-hole cutout in the left corner of the device, and the phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB-C port, and there is a headphone jack as well. However, the biggest addition has to be camera lineup. Unlike the Pixel 4a which packs a 12.2-primary sensor, the Pixel 4a 5G will reportedly sport dual rear shooters just like the Pixel 5.

Coming to the specifications, the Google Pixel 4a 5G is likely to sport a 6.1 to 6.2-inch AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone will pack a Snapdragon 765G chipset with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard. The phone will be backed by a smaller 3,800 battery. Coming to the specifications of the Pixel 5, the phone is likely to sport a 5.8-inch AMOLED display with 90Hx refresh rate. The phone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There could be a 4,000mAh battery which could make it the largest cell in a Pixel device. However, the render also reveals that the Pixel 5 will reportedly not come with a headphone jack, unlike the Pixel 4a 5G.