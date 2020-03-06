Google Pixel 4a Alleged Live Images Reveal Rather Boring Design

Google disappointed quite a few fans of the Pixel series by launching the Pixel 4 in limited markets. This was due to the fact that the company couldn’t get approvals for using its Soli radar, including India where a similar radar technology is used by the military. Now the only hope that we have is the Pixel 4a, which was expected to launch at the upcoming Google I/O 2020 conference in May. However, Google recently canceled the event due to the coronavirus outbreak, but it is highly possible that it might make announcements online.

As of now, we had seen a so-called render of the upcoming handset which seemed quite underwhelming. Now some alleged live images of the Pixel 4a have leaked and it looks very similar to the leaked renders from before. There’s a single-punch hole at the top left corner for the selfie camera along with narrow bezels and a slight chin at the bottom. At the back, there is a square module housing a single camera and an LED flash. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

As per previous leaks, the Pixel 4a is expected to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or possibly the new Snapdragon 765 series SoC, with 4GB RAM and a 12.2-megapixel main rear camera. In case the handset launches with the Snapdragon 765, then we could even see the handset launch with 5G support. The regular Pixel 4a might come with a 5.7-inch flat display and the Pixel 4a XL could come with a larger 6.4-inch display.

