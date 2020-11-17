Google Pixel 4a Gets a New 'Barely Blue' Limited Edition Colour Variant

Google had launched its Pixel 4a smartphone globally in August, with the smartphone making it into the Indian market later in October. While the Google Pixel 4a offers a decent mid-range package, the smartphone is only available in one colour - black. That is now changing as Google has launched a new limited-edition colour for the Pixel 4a called 'Barely Blue'. The colour has been launched in the US initially, with the availability in Japan scheduled for later this year. It is not known if the 'barely blue' colourway for the Pixel 4a will make it to India.

The 'barely blue' colour variant of the Pixel 4a has been priced at the same $349 pricetag in the US. Google said that it will not restock the 'barely blue' Pixel 4a variant once the stocks run out, meaning that it is truly a limited edition smartphone. The Pixel 4a is the only Pixel smartphone that was launched in India this year. The company launched the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G in global markets, with just the Pixel 4a earmarked for India. The Pixel 4a was launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 29,999 in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC with 6GB RAM and also features Google's Titan M security module. The Pixel 4a features a 5.8-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 3,140mAh battery.

The Pixel 4a gets a single camera at the back and a single camera up front. The smartphone gets a 12-megapixel dual-pixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter up front.