Google Pixel 4a Getting Rs 5,000 Discount, Here's How Much It Costs Now

The Google Pixel 4a is getting a temporary price cut of Rs 5,000 in India. The phone is retailing at Rs 26,999 instead of Rs 31,999 for the lone 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The price cut comes during the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale that will conclude on May 7. The e-commerce giant has also announced sale deals such as 10 percent off on HDFC Bank debit card transactions up to Rs 500 and an exchange offer worth up to Rs 15,300. HDFC Bank credit card users can also enjoy up to Rs 1,000 off during regular and EMI transactions. Customers can select no-cost EMI transaction mode at Rs 4,500 per month alongside the standard EMI option. The smartphone comes in a Black colour finish.

Customers must note that the availability of Google Pixel 4a may vary due to the COVID-19 restrictions placed by several state governments. Similarly, there could be a delay in delivery owing to the same COVID-19-related restrictions. Notably, Google’s parent Alphabet will host its Google I/O event later this month (May 18 to 20), where the company is expected to unveil the new Google Pixel 5a.

The Google Pixel 4a, first unveiled in August last year, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and has the Titan M security module. At the back, the Pixel 4a gets a 12-megapixel dual-pixel camera and also has the smallest display in the entire Pixel line-up — a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen. The Pixel 4a has a 3,140mAh battery that has fast-charging support.

It comes with Adaptive Battery tech that learns which apps are frequently used to reduce power to the ones that are rarely opened. Google relies on the software brilliance to enable features including HDR+ with dual exposure controls, Portrait Mode, Top Shot, Night Sight with astrophotography and fused video stabilization for the rear camera. Other notable features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here