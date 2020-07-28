Google Pixel 4a Launch Might Finally Happen on August 3

It has been a while since we’ve seen a new smartphone from Google. While the anticipation for the Pixel 4a seems to have faded, a new tip now suggests that the handset has confirmed launch date. The handset was originally expected to launch on July 13, however Google didn’t give away any information around it, seemingly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now it seems that we might have a final launch date for the Pixel 3a successor.

According to tipster Jon Prosser Google is planning to launch the Pixel 4a on August 3 which means that it might happen next week. We’ve seen various leaks and speculations and as of today, we basically have a fair amount of information about the upcoming smartphone. Notably, this year Google might not release an XL variant of the device which could be bad news for fans of large screen phones.

Google Pixel 4a Expected Specifications and Price

The Google Pixel 4a is expected to feature a 5.81-inch, 2340x1080 display with a punch hole on the top right corner. It is expected to run on a Snapdragon 730 SoC with Adreno 618 GPU, and 6GB of RAM with 64GB and 128GB storage options. The handset will most likely run Android 10 but should soon get the Android 11 update as soon as Google releases it. The battery of the Pixel 4a is said to be rated at 3,018mAh with support for 18W fast charging, and expect a physical fingerprint scanner at the back. The camera is yet again going to be a single 12-megapixel but considering how well Google’s camera software is, the performance could be great. As for the pricing, the 64GB variant is expected to be priced at $299 (Rs 22,500 approx) and the 128GB variant is said to be priced at $349 (Rs 27,000 approx). A previous leak suggested that the Pixel 4a pricing would start at $399 (Rs 30,000 approx) but that was before Apple announced its affordable iPhone SE.