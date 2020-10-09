Google Pixel 4a Price in India Announced: Deals, Exchange Offers, Availability and More

Google's Pixel 4a's India price has finally been revealed. The Pixel 4a has been launched at Rs. 29,999 and will go on sale on October 16 via Flipkart, during the e-commerce giant's Big Billion Days sale. This, however, is an introductory offer on the Pixel 4a, as the sticker price on the phone comes at Rs. 31,999. Apart from the special Rs. 2,000 discount, Flipkart has also announced a slew of offers on the Google Pixel 5 ahead of the phone's sale during the Big Billion Days sale. Let's take a look.

First and the foremost, Flipkart is giving users an option to exchange their old smartphones to get up to Rs. 16,400 off on the Pixel 4a. Further, buyers on Flipkart can avail 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, and a 5 percent straight off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards. Further, as a partner offer, Flipkart is also offering 10 percent off on select apparel during the Big Billion Days if users pre-book the Google Pixel 4a on Flipkart. Further, the Flipkart page for Pixel 4a says that using Flipkart's 'Payments Without OTP' feature on checkout will get buyers a Rs. 50 gift voucher.

The Pixel 4a, first unveiled in August this year, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and has the Titan M security module. At the back, the Pixel 4a gets just a 12-megapixel dual-pixel camera and also has the smallest display in the entire Pixel line-up—a 5.8-inch Full HD+ OLED display. The Pixel 4a has a 3,140mAh battery.

Google will rely on the software brilliance to enable features including HDR+ with dual exposure controls, Portrait Mode, Top Shot, Night Sight with astrophotography and fused video stabilization for the rear camera. Google confirms that Pixel 4a users will get three-month free trials of YouTube Premium and Google One cloud storage services.