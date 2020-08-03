Google Pixel 4a to Launch Today: Expected Specifications, Price and More

Google is finally going to launch its new Pixel 4a smartphone. The handset has been long due and after multiple delays, the handset is finally going to be unveiled. Google started hinting about the final launch date a few days back with teasers on its websites and social media channels.

GOOGLE PIXEL 4A EXPECTED SPECIFICATIONS

The Google Pixel 4a is expected to feature a 5.81-inch, 2340x1080 display with a punch hole on the top right corner. It is expected to run on a Snapdragon 730 SoC with Adreno 618 GPU, and 6GB of RAM with 64GB and 128GB storage options. The handset will most likely run Android 10 but should soon get the Android 11 update as soon as Google releases it. The battery of the Pixel 4a is said to be rated at 3,018mAh with support for 18W fast charging, and expect a physical fingerprint scanner at the back. The camera is yet again going to be a single 12-megapixel but considering how well Google’s camera software is, the performance could be great.

GOOGLE PIXEL 4A EXPECTED PRICE

As for the pricing, the 64GB variant is expected to be priced at $299 (Rs 22,500 approx) and the 128GB variant is said to be priced at $349 (Rs 27,000 approx). A previous leak suggested that the Pixel 4a pricing would start at $399 (Rs 30,000 approx) but that was before Apple announced its affordable iPhone SE. We are expecting the prices to go slightly higher once the smartphone reaches India.