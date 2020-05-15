Google Pixel 4a to Rival Apple iPhone SE 2020 with Twice the Storage at Lesser Price

Google is all set to launch its mid-range smartphone Pixel 4a some time in the month of June. In fact, the smartphone has been spotted in numerous leaks already, and rumours about its features and specifications also abound. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, then the Google Pixel 4a could be affordable than the iPhone SE 2020 that Apple launched in April.

According to 9to5Google's Stephen Hall, the 64GB variant of the Google Pixel 4a could be priced at just $299 (~Rs 22,600), while the 128GB variant of the Pixel 4a will have a price tag of $349 (~Rs 26,400). In comparison, the 64GB variant of iPhone SE 2020 costs $399 (Rs 42,500 in India), while the 128GB and 256GB variants are priced at $449 (Rs 47,800) and $549 (Rs 58,300) respectively. Not accounting for the forex rates and import duties, a direct comparison between the Google Pixel 4a and the iPhone SE 2020 suggests that the pricing difference may well peg the two devices in different market segments, and in turn, significantly influence buyer decision.

heard Pixel 4a is going be $349 https://t.co/zaezMcTCDG — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) May 14, 2020

The Google Pixel 4a also appears to have gone through some benchmark tests as well. The device is said to feature a 5.8-inch full HD+ OLED display, a 12.2-megapixel rear and 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It is also rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 730 chipset, and a 3000mAh battery. The camera quality is expected to be up to the mark with other Pixel devices and Google's computational photography prowess, and a physical fingerprint reader might be in order.

The Google Pixel 4a could be launched on June 3, when Google is also expected to live stream the 'Android 11 Beta Launch Show'. The scheme of things have significantly altered as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the once-fixed event of Google I/O, which would be used as an Android preview, developer festival and hardware showcase pad, is now going to be hosted online.