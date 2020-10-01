Google Pixel 4a vs Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4a 5G Specs Compared: What You Get and Miss in India

Google Pixel 5 has been launched globally last night, alongside the Pixel 4a 5G that serves as the lower priced 5G Pixel phone for eligible markets. In India, however, Pixel hopefuls will have to make do with the Pixel 4a, which is set to go up for sale on Flipkart in the coming few days. Interestingly, Google decided to not put the outright flagship processor, the Snapdragon 865 from Qualcomm, in the Pixel 5. Among other things, this changes the equation of what you get and what you miss out on, should you wish to purchase the Google Pixel 4a once it launches. On this note, we take a comparative look at all the specifications and features of the new generation Pixel phones, to see if the Pixel 4a in India would still be a good phone to buy.

Display: No 90Hz, Smaller Size

Google Pixel 4a features a 5.81-inch OLED display with full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. However, it only gets the regular, 60Hz refresh rate. In comparison, the Pixel 4a 5G also does not get the faster refresh rate, but gets a larger, 6.2-inch display. The Pixel 5, meanwhile, gets a balance between the two – it sports a 6-inch full HD+ OLED panel, but with 90Hz refresh rate.

Processor, RAM, Storage: Lower Power, Lesser RAM

The Pixel 4a is powered by the non-5G mid-premium range Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 730G. While this is not a bad chipset per se, it sits below the Snapdragon 765G in terms of both performance and connectivity, and as a result, makes the Pixel 4a slightly lower in performance than the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. The Pixel 4a gets 6GB RAM, which is the same as the 4a 5G. The Pixel 5 gets 8GB RAM, and all the three new Pixel phones get 128GB internal storage.

Cameras: Only Gets the Main Unit

Pixel 4a buyers will most likely be drawn in by the promise of Google’s computational photography algorithms, and that you will certainly get on the Pixel 4a. However, it will only offer a single camera unit – the main, 12.2-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 lens, as well as optical and electronic stabilisation. It will get the software enhancements including Portrait Lighting and cinema panning modes, and shoot video at up to 30fps in 4K or 120fps in full HD.

In comparison, both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a get exactly the same features, but with an additional, 16-megapixel second sensor and an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens with 107-degrees field of view. This makes the overall camera module more versatile.

All the three Pixel phones get 8-megapixel front cameras.

Battery, Fast Charging: Lesser Power, Again

All the three Pixel phones retain the same fast charging standard – 18W via USB Power Delivery. However, the Pixel 4a gets only a 3,140mAh battery, in comparison to the 3,885mAh battery on the Pixel 4a 5G, and the 4,080mAh battery on the Pixel 5a. It remains to be seen what effect does this have on the overall battery life of the Pixel 4a, and exactly how much battery stamina do Pixel 4a users end up compromising.

Other Features: Plastic Build, Older Gorilla Glass

In comparison to the Pixel 5, the Pixel 4a misses out on the same features that the Pixel 4a 5G does – no water resistance, an older Gorilla Glass 3 protection layer, and no wireless charging. Additionally, while the Pixel 5 does not sport any extra chin and its bezels are uniform all along, the Pixel 4a does show a slight chin at the bottom. Thankfully, this is not something that you would really notice every day.

In terms of prices, speculations and expectations hope to see the Google Pixel 4a costing less than Rs 40,000 in India. All eyes will be on the Pixel 4a’s Flipkart page, which is slated to go live within the next few days.