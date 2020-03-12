Google Pixel 4a Will Launch at a Starting Price of $399

Google announced earlier this month that it is cancelling this year’s I/O developers conference and had said that it will soon announce a new format for the same. I/O 2020 was scheduled for May 12 – May 14 and is one of the many cancelled/postponed events due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic.

That being said, we are expecting a new affordable Pixel smartphone, a follow up for the Pixel 4 series. We’ve seen a bunch of rumours as well as alleged hands-on images and even a full-fledged review of the upcoming Pixel 4a revealing all the specs and design.

Images posted by popular tipster Evan Blass have now revealed what the pricing of the handset is going to be. The images shared show billboard ad mockups for the upcoming device one of which says that the starting price will be $399 (Rs 30,000 approx). This is similar to last year’s Pixel 3a and it is nice to see that the company is not following the trend of bumping up pricing as it did with the Pixel 4. The mockups also confirm the design of the handset including the punch hole on the display, a single camera at the back and a physical fingerprint scanner.

This basically means that we have all the info around the upcoming Pixel 4a. Here are the specs from the leaked video:

-Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Processor



-6GB RAM



-64GB storage



-5.81-inch, 2340x1080 pixels display



-60Hz refresh rate



-Punch-hole 8-megapixel front-facing camera



-12-megapixel rear camera



-3,080 mAh battery



-Fingerprint reader



-Headphone jack



-Dual-SIM