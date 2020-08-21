Google Pixel 5 5G, Pixel 4a 5G Could Make an Official Appearance in September

Google took quite a while to finally unveil the Google Pixel 4a but if reports are true, we have some more devices in the pipeline. According to a fairly reliable source, Google is planning to officially announce the Pixel 5 5G and the Pixel 4a 5G by the end of next month. Now during the official unveiling of the Pixel 4a, we saw a certain teaser by Google showcasing two smartphones which were assumed to be the above-mentioned devices.

According to tipster Jon Prosser, the two smartphones will be officially unveiled on September 30. Customers in Europe can expect to pre-order these starting October 8, as suggested by Google France said in a blog post, although that date has been removed at the time of writing this article. Prosser also suggests that the Pixel 5 would come in two colour variants - black and green. Recently a press render of the Pixel 5 leaked online confirming a similar punch-hole display like the Pixel 4a along with a similar square camera module with two cameras inside.

Now while the Pixel 4a 5G is expected to primarily come with similar specifications but probably a different processor with 5G as well. The Pixel 5 5G on the other hand is expected to feature a Snapdragon 765 processor. This means that it is comparatively going to be a less powerful device considering the fact that the Pixel 4 and 4 XL came with the Snapdragon 855 flagship chipset.

Looks like Pixel 5 5G (black and green?) is coming September 30th.Pixel 4a 5G in October — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 19, 2020

It is noteworthy that neither the Pixel 5 nor the Pixel 4a 5G are going to launch in India. The two devices are going to be available in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia. The Pixel 4a however is expected to arrive in India by October. While there is no confirmation of the Indian price it retails at $349 (~Rs 26,100) in the US. We are expecting the smartphone to launch around Rs 35,000.