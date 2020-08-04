Google Pixel 5 And Pixel 4a 5G Will Not Come To India And It Is A Long Wait For Google Pixel 4a

Google has finally announced the 2020 Pixel phone updates, and perhaps forced into the situation because of the global Coronavirus pandemic, the company announced three phones in total of which two will only arrive later this year. In fact, the rollout schedule of the new Pixel phones is pretty complicated whichever way you look at it, particularly if you are in India. Let us get the complication out of the way first. First and foremost, Google announced three phones—the Google Pixel 4a, the Google Pixel 4a 5G and the Google Pixel 5. Interesting to note, there is no XL version of any of these phones this year. The Google Pixel 4a is up for preorders in the US with prices starting $349 , which would be around Rs 26,200 on direct conversion, without factoring in local taxes etc. Nevertheless, a whole lot of disappointment awaits you if you live in India and had been eyeing splurging on a new Google Pixel phone.

All these phones, the Google Pixel 4a, the Google Pixel 4a 5G and the Google Pixel 5, will roll out in various countries before the end of the year 2020 , while the exact roadmap remains as a good a guess as any. What does Google say? The Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 will be available in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia in the coming months, is all they say.

But what About India?

Well, let us look at the two important takeaways for India from the Google Pixel phone announcement for 2020. First and foremost, of the Google Pixel 4a, the Google Pixel 4a 5G and the Google Pixel 5 phones, only the Google Pixel 4a will arrive in India . Google has categorically said that the Google Pixel 4a 5G and the Google Pixel 5 phones will not be launched in India. And Singapore. “Regarding the two new 5G Pixel phones that were announced globally today, these will not be available in India or Singapore, based on a variety of factors including local market trends and product features. We remain deeply committed to our current Pixel phones and look forward to bringing future Pixel devices to these countries,” says an official statement by Google. The company hasn't clarified why the two phones are giving India a miss, though one would suspect it could also be a cost issue since 5G is not yet available in India and 5G networks which you and I can use are still some way away. Though, that hasn't stopped rivals from launching phones that are 5G ready, in India, over the past few months.

This is a follow through on last year, when the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL phones were also never launched in India . Some suspected it was because of the Soli radar chip, since some wireless frequencies in India are not unlocked for commercial usage.

Secondly, and more important, is when should we be ready to welcome the Google Pixel 4a—the only Google Pixel phone of 2020 that will be launched in India. Well, it is still a long wait because Google just says that the Google Pixel 4a will launch in India in October . It will be available on Flipkart, something that is now confirmed. We do not yet know the India specific price of the Google Pixel 4a, which Google says they will reveal closer to the date of the launch.

Is The Google Pixel 4a Up For Sale Anywhere in The World?

The Google Pixel 4a is up for preorders in the US with prices starting $349. As far as the Google Pixel 4a specs are concerned, this has a 5.81-inch display, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor and retains the single 12-megapixel camera at the back, something that Google Pixel phones have rocked for many years now. There is just one variant at this time, with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Google Pixel 4a has a 3140mAh battery.