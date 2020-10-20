Google Pixel 5 Early Buyers Are Reporting an Odd Gap Between Display and Body

Some early buyers of the newly launched Google Pixel 5 phones are reporting a strange gap between the phone's display and the frame. As per photos available on Google Support and XDA forums, the gap in most cases appears to on the top-left side of the smartphone, near the front camera setup. However, some units have gaps on both top left and right corners as well as the bottom left corner of the smartphone. Notably, the Pixel 5 review unit received by Android Police reports the same gap between the screen and the body. "Issue only applies to the top left for me - top right looks totally fine," a user on Google Forum said.

At the moment, the exact number of affected users remain unclear, and Google is also yet to share details over the Pixel 5's screen gap "problem." If the odd gap between the screen and the body is indeed a big issue, it compromises the phone's IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. At the moment, the Google Pixel 5 phone is available in countries including Australia, Canada, and the US. The latest smartphone by Google will not come to India as the company revealed in August.

Additionally, 9to5Google reports that the screen gap on the Pixel 5 is limited to phone's black colour variant. However, some units in Sorta Sage colour also showed the same gap. To recall, the Google Pixel 5 sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It includes dual rear camera setup (12-megapixel + 16 megapixel) and a single 8-megapixel snapper at the front for selfies and video calling. The phone's price starts at $699 (approx Rs. 51,400) and comes in Black and Sorta Sage colour options