Google Pixel 5 Launching on September 30 Alongside New Nest, Chromecast: Specs and Other Rumours

Google Pixel 5, the next generation of the company's Pixel smartphones, now has a release date. The internet giant on Tuesday sent out press invites for a special event on September 30, where it is expected to launch the new Pixel 5, along with a new Google Nest smart speaker and a new Chromecast device.

Google had announced that arrival of the Pixel 5 and a 5G variant of the more affordable Pixel 4a last month, along with the launch of the standard Pixel 4a in USA. Google had also said then that the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G won't be launched in India. Google is, however, going to launch the Pixel 4a in India, along with the global release of the two 5G smartphones.

Google Pixel 5: What to Expect

Since Google's Pixel smartphones are one of the most anticipated smartphone launches every year, there has been a slew of rumours surrounding the Pixel 5. The phone is speculated to sport a 6-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 5 is also rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 765G processor and a larger battery this time around, with support for 15W Qi wireless charging. The Pixel 5 might also come with 5W reverse wireless charging.

Google Pixel 4a 5G: What to Expect

The Pixel 4a 5G, on the other hand, is rumoured to come with a slightly larger 6.2-inch screen. It has also been reported that the Google Pixel 4a 5G might come with a dual-camera on the back, unlike the standard Google Pixel 4a, which only houses one rear shooter. The Pixel 4a 5G will likely be powered by the same Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The battery on the Pixel 4a 5G is rumoured to be a 3,800mAh unit.

Google Nest Smart Speaker: What to Expect

The Google Nest smart speaker is the successor to Google's famous Home smart speaker. Google had teased the Nest smart speaker back in July, which pointed to a complete design refresh for Google's smart speaker. The new Nest speaker will have a tall shape, designed to stand on a surface. Earlier in July, the Nest Mini was seen in a regulatory filing in Japan, as well. It is speculated that the new smart speaker will be about 8.5 inches tall, with the mic-mute button on the back. The speaker will be wrapped in fabric, with a rubber stand on the bottom. The fabric on the Nest, as seen in the Google video previously, will come in at least two colours – grey with a hint of blue, and soft pink.

Google Chromecast: What to Expect

Remember the rumoured Google Android TV dongle doing rounds on the internet? Well, it might also make an official appearance on the same day. Codenamed 'Sabrina', the upcoming device is expected to be launched under the Chromecast branding, and offer users the ability to convert their regular TVs into an Android TV. This would be similar to products like the recently launched Mi TV Stick and the Nokia Media Streamer. As per the latest leaked information, Google’s Android TV dongle is expected to run on an Amlogic S905X2 chipset clocked at up to 1.8GHz, paired with an ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU and 4GB RAM. It is expected to support 4K video as well as HDMI 2.1, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision standards. It is also expected to have support for an Auto Low-Latency Mode, possibly to bring support for the Google Stadia cloud gaming service.