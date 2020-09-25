Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a Details Leaked: All You Need to Know

Google is set to launch its upcoming Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones at the company's September 30 event. As is the case with Pixel smartphones generally, the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G have gained a lot of attention ahead of the launch. Recent reports in the German portal WinFuture have now hinted at the possible specifications and price of the new Pixel devices. Google will launch the new Pixel smartphones at its September 30 event, where the company is also said to launch a new Chromecast device and an all-new Google Nest smart speaker.

Google Pixel 5 Expected Specifications, Price

According to the WinFuture report, the Google Pixel 5 will come in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset clocked at 2.4GHz. The screen will be a 6-inch flexible OLED display with a hole-punch design and a 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. It will have 432 PPI pixel density and a 90Hz refresh rate. The aspect ration on Google Pixel 5's screen will be 19.5:9 and will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for protection.

The Pixel 5 is also rumoured to come with a dual-camera setup at the back, which will house a primary 12.2-megapixel Sony sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and OIS, and a secondary 16-megapixel wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera on the Pixel 5 will be able to record 4k videos in 60FPS. The front camera on the Google Pixel 5 is said to be an 8-megapixel shooter.

All of this will be powered by a 4,080mAh battery, which will be capable of charging at 18W via USB type-C. The Pixel 5 from Google will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, the WinFuture report said. The Pixel 5 will likely be priced at EUR 629 in Germany (Rs. 54,220 by direct conversion), according to the report.

Google Pixel 4a 5G Expected Specifications, Price

The Google Pixel 4a 5G interestingly sounds more similar to the flagship Pixel 5 than the standard Pixel 4a Google launched in August. The Pixel 4a 5G is also expected to be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC as the Pixel 5, according to WinFuture. However, on the Pixel 4a 5G, there will only be 6GB of RAM onboard to work with the processor. The Pixel 4a 5G will also come with 128GB of internal storage and will have a larger 6.2-inch full-HD OLED display with a 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. This display also offers the same 432PPI pixel density but is said to come with a 60Hz refresh rate. The battery on the Pixel 4a 5G is also said to be a smaller, 3,885mAh unit.

In terms of the camera as well, the Pixel 4a 5G is rumoured to have the same camera unit as the Pixel 5, with a primary 12.2-megapixel Sony sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, and a secondary 16-megapixel wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. The front camera on the Google Pixel 4a 5G is said to be an 8-megapixel shooter as well.

The WinFuture report did not give out anything about the expected price of the Pixel 4a 5G but said that the standard Pixel 4a is priced at EUR 499 in Germany (Rs. 42,900 by direct conversion).

Google had launched the standard Pixel 4a in August globally. At that time itself, the company had clarified that the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G smartphone will not make it to India. The standard Pixel 4a, the only Google phone to come to India this year, will be launched in the country sometime around October.