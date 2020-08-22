Google Pixel 5 to Feature 6-inch 90Hz Punch-Hole Display, 8GB RAM

Yesterday we reported about a highly probable launch date for the upcoming Pixel 5, alongside the Pixel 4a 5G. We now have more information regarding the specifications of the Pixel 5, as well as some leaked press renders of the device itself.

The new Google Pixel 5 is expected to have a similar design as the Pixel 4a including a punch hole on the display for the selfie camera and a square camera module at the back housing two cameras. A new report also suggests that the Pixel 5 will feature a 6-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to have slimmer bezels compared to the Pixel 4a, but possibly the same footprint. Judging by the press renders we’ve seen so far, the handset might come with a textured finish and what seems like a more premium metal or glass finish instead of plastic. The dual-camera setup at the back is expected to include a standard and an ultra-wide lens.

It is also being said that the Pixel 5 will come with a larger battery compared to the Pixel 4a and feature 15W Qi wireless charging support, as well as 5W reverse wireless charging. We’ve already heard about the Pixel 5 featuring a Snapdragon 765G and now the same report suggests that it will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

There is also some scoop around the Pixel 4a 5G, suggesting that it might come with a slightly larger 6.2-inch display with a starting price of $499 (~Rs 37,500). The expected price for the Pixel 5 is still unknown. The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are rumoured to make an official appearance on September 30. Sadly neither the Pixel 5 nor the Pixel 4a 5G are going to launch in India. The two devices are going to be available in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia. The Pixel 4a however is expected to arrive in India by October. While there is no confirmation of the Indian price it retails at $349 (~Rs 26,100) in the US. We are expecting the smartphone to launch around Rs 35,000.