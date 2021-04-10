Google Pixel 5a 5G Launch Confirmed: Will Indian Smartphone Buyers Get it Too?

The Google Pixel 5a 5G is reportedly set to launch, after multiple reports claimed that the launch of the smartphone was cancelled. In conversation with 9to5Google, a company spokesperson seemingly confirmed the development of the Google Pixel 5a 5G, stating that the device will be launched in USA and Japan. While reports had previously spotted a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification listing of the Pixel 5a 5G to believe that Google would be launching its next Pixel phone in India, the same now seems doubtful, and Google’s new hardware plans appear to have changed with the chipset supply crisis in the world right now.

The Google Pixel 5a 5G is set to be a mid-range smartphone, succeeding the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G that were launched last year. The ‘a’ series of smartphones that Google markets comes as a cut-price offering, which brings along some of the most notable features of the flagship Pixel phones of the year, while making certain compromises to make it a more affordable purchase. Since the Pixel 4, Google has diverted its attention from the Indian smartphone market, with the underlying analysis reports stating that the Indian market is too value centric for Google to gain a strong commercial footing in this space.

However, recent market metrics have seen a clear shift, and more smartphone launches have targeted the price range of Rs 25,000 and above. In line with this, a recent report by The Economic Times claimed that Google is set to put wider focus on the India market, beginning with doubling the availability of the upcoming Pixel 5a 5G smartphones in the country. However, such plans are often known to change in accordance with global market movements, and the same may be happening right now as well.

Given that India was not mentioned as a key market for the upcoming Google Pixel 5a 5G, it is not necessary that the device will be cancelled from a planned India roster. However, it is quite likely that Google may not put extra focus on India, where its market share in the smartphone space has remained minimal. More information on this should come our way in the coming months – given that the Pixel 5a 5G is expected to launch in India at the same time as last year’s Pixel 4a, we may be looking at a launch time period of October for the upcoming phone.

