Google Pixel 5A Launched With Largest Battery On Any Pixel Ever: Price, Specs & More

Google has launched its affordable offering for this year, the Google Pixel 5a. The Google Pixel 5a 5G comes as a successor to last year’s Google Pixel 4a 5G and comes with a bigger display, bigger battery, dual cameras, and more improvements over its predecessor. The Pixel 5a 5G will go on sale starting August 26 in the United States and has been priced at $449 (roughly Rs 33,400). The Google Pixel 5a 5G is the fist A-series Pixel smartphone that comes with IP67 water and dust resistance. The Pixel 5a 5G, as rumoured earlier, will also have the biggest battery ever seen on a Pixel device and comes with several features like Adaptive Battery that further improve battery life.

The Pixel 5a 5G comes with a 6.34-inch 1080p OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone has been launched in a single colour option, Mostly Black that comes with forest green undertones and an olive-coloured power button. The smartphone comes with a 4,680mAh battery that is claimed to give up to 48 hours of backup on a single charge. The Pixel 5a 5G has a dual camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel dual-pixel sensor, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens.

The smartphone also comes with an in-built Titan M security chip and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The smartphone will ship with Android 11 and is guaranteed to get three years of OS platform updates. Google says that the Pixel 5a 5G is only available for pre-order in Japan and the US as of now, and will start shipping on August 26. The company did not mention any details about the international availability of the smartphone including India. It is not known as to when the smartphone will be launched in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here