Google Pixel 5A Three Variants Spotted On FCC Database: Launch Coming Soon?

Google is expected to launch a toned-down version of its Pixel 5 this year, which will probably be called the Google Pixel 5A. The Pixel 5A has been spotted in the FCC database, as first found by Android Police. The report shows mention of the Pixel 5A at least three times with different carrier support, none of them names the product as the “Pixel 5A." However, at least one of the model numbers out of the three has been associated with the Pixel 5A in the past - GR0M2. The report also speculates that one of the model number G1F8F is the version of the smartphone that will make its way to the US based on its wireless frequency bands. However, it shows that the US-bound version doesn’t offer support for mmWave 5G networks - a feature that was present on predecessor, the Pixel 4A 5G.

The two other models spotted by Android Police are said to be the international variants of the Google Pixel 5A. The listing does not offer anything new apart from what has already been leaked in past rumours and reports. The Pixel 5A is said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and may come with a 6.2-inch OLED display along with a 3.5mm headphone jack (as with all A-series Pixel smartphones). The Pixel 5A is also said to come with a dual rear camera setup that will include a main camera and an ultrawide lens.

Earlier this year, Google had confirmed the existence of a Pixel 5A smartphone in response to rumours that the company has cancelled the toned-down versions of the Pixel 5. Google didn’t give an exact release date, but said that the Pixel 5A will come later this year.

