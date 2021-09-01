Google Pixel 5a Users Reporting Overheating, Touch Issues; Google Working On A Fix

Google last month launched the Google Pixel 5a affordable Pixel smartphone for this year that came with minor improvements over its predecessor and the biggest battery ever seen on a Pixel smartphone. Couple of weeks after the launch, however, users of the Pixel 5a are reporting overheating and touchscreen issues with the latest Google smartphone. A number of people have reported the issues on Twitter. According to reports, Google has acknowledged the issue and says that it is working on a fix.

The overheating issue is said to be happening while recording 4K videos. A report in Android Police says that the Pixel 5a overheats while recording 4K videos in 60fps. Further, a report in 9to5Mac says that the Pixel 5a would stop recording after four minutes due to heating up of the smartphone. However, a report in Android Central says that the Pixel 5a gives heat-related warnings even while shooting simple photos and 1080p videos. The report says that the smartphone slows down and stops working in just under 30 minutes. It is reportedly a software bug within the Google Camera app that is triggering the heating issues and shutdown.

In terms of the touchscreen, reports suggest that the bottom part of the display on the Pixel 5a is facing issues with the touch. This, apparently goes away when the phone is running in Safe Mode. The 9to5Mac report says that Google has confirmed that it is working on a fix for both these issues, but there is no clarity as to when a fix can be expected.

The Google Pixel 5a was launched last month with a 6.34-inch full-HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and a dual camera setup. The smartphone was launched with a 4,680mAh battery with 18W fast charging. This is said to be the biggest battery on any Pixel phone yet.

