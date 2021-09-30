Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro Prices and Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

Google recently unveiled its next-generation Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones that feature the in-house Tensor chipset, designed to improve Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). The company is yet to share the official pricing and availability, though new report tips when we might actually see the smartphones. According to the YouTube channel ‘This is Tech Today,’ the price of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in Europe would be set at EUR 649 (approx Rs 56,100) and EUR 899 (approx Rs 77,747), respectively. The Youtube channel also obtained information about the launch dates and colour names. The Pixel 6 will reportedly launch on October 19, and sales may begin by October 28.

The latest report also claims the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will at least have “Carbon" black and “Fog" green colour options. Earlier, it was announced that Google would initially launch the Pixel 6 series in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States. It also means the new Android devices won’t reach popular smartphone hubs, like India, China, Middle East, and other European countries - at least in the initial stages. Pixel 6 series is grabbing attention for its all-new Tensor chip claiming to be dedicated to AI and ML processing. On top of it, last month Google allegedly mocked Apple’s new iPhone for the absence of a headphone jack in it. The advert focussed on the importance of the headphone jack and called the experience of plugging in a headphone jack satisfying.

An old poster had teased that the Pixel 6 series would launch “Fall 2021." Google’s flagship smartphones are typically released around October; however, the Google Pixel 5 was released in late September. Google had said that the Tensor chip would help improve the smartphone’s camera capabilities, speech recognition, and many other features.

