Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro May Have The Most Advanced Camera on A Pixel: Report

Smartphone camera is an important feature for many smartphone users. Google addressed that importance and gave us the champion in smartphone photography - the Google Pixel. The Google Pixel series has, at least since the Pixel 2, given us one of the best smartphone camera. This year, the company is said to keep up with the trend with the Google Pixel 6 series. According to an exclusive report by XDA Developers, Google is improving the camera hardware on the Pixel 6 series in ways that never seen before. The report cites an internal version of the Google Camera app provided by a source to shed light on the possible camera features on the upcoming Pixel smartphones.

According to the report, the Pixel 6 Pro‘s triple rear camera will come with a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 shooter, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 4X zoom telephoto shooter. The Pixel 6, on the other hand, will come with the same primary and ultra-wide shooter, but without the 4X zoom telephoto shooter. Up front, the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 shooter, and the Pixel 6 will have an 8-megapixel shooter.

The report cites a line in the code of the Google Camera app to hint that the Pixel 6 Pro’s front camera may have an ultra wide-angle lens. XDA Developers quote their source as saying that the selfie camera on the Pixel 6 Pro offers two predefined zoom levels - 0.7x and 1.0x.

In terms of video, the report says that the Pixel 6 Pro will support 4K video recording in 60FPS from the main camera. However, it is limited to 4K recording at 30FPS through the ultra-wide, telephoto, and front cameras. The maximum zoom level at 4K recording with 60FPS frame rate is set at 7x, according to the report. It also says that this there is up to 20x zoom when recording 4K in 30FPS or 1080p 30FPS. 20X zoom, the report says, is also the maximum zoom for photos on Pixel 6 devices. Further, both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will support audio zoom.

The XDA report also hints at a feature called “Magic Eraser" on the Pixel 6 smartphones. There aren’t much details about the feature, but it is speculated to be a post-production feature. It may be similar to the object removal feature on Google Photos and may help users remove object from pictures they have taken on their phone.

Face Blur is also a feature that is coming to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s cameras. This feature has been confirmed by Google itself as well. This feature, according to Google’s demo to certain publications, snaps multiple photos from the main sensor and combines them into a single HDR image. At the same time, the phone will also use the wide-angle camera to quickly capture sharper images. The TPU will then use facial details from the ultra-wide images to deblur the face in the HDR image. Quirky.

There is also a “Scene Lock" feature that the XDA Developers report talks about. This feature, according to the report, could be similar to the AF/AE lock present on the Google Camera app. Further, the publication also found hints of a Bluetooth microphone support feature that is said to support external Bluetooth-based microphones. The feature is codenamed “sapphire" and does not seem limited to a specific Bluetooth audio product like Google’s Pixel Buds.

The report also talks about several other, less quirky features like Motion Blur, timer light (LED torch flashing to indicate self timer seconds), a Baby Mode, Frequent Faces V2, and a Portrait Spotlight feature, among other hints about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s cameras. The report does shed light on how Google plans to further improve the camera capabilities on the Pixel series, carrying on with the Pixel’s reputation for having one of the best smartphone cameras.

