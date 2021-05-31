Will Google Pixel 6 to Finally Get Better Video Capabilities? Leak Hints at Gimbal-Like Stabilisation

YGoogle Pixel 6 has been in the news recently. The upcoming Google smartphone’s renders had surfaced earlier this month, showing a different design for the smartphone with a dual-tone body and a hole-punch camera placed in the middle of the display. Some of the smartphone’s camera capabilities have now been leaked, hinting at the Pixel 6 coming with several improvements in its image signal processor (ISP) and video recording. Google Pixel 6 is rumoured to launch later this year and unlike last year, Google is this year rumoured to come with two smartphones - the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Renders of the smartphone have earlier suggested that the Pixel 6 will come with a dual camera setup, while the Pixel 6 Pro will come with a triple camera setup.

The latest information comes from a tipster who goes by the name Tron. The tipster claims that the Google Pixel 6 will have several improvements in the camera department overall. The tipster did not mention if they are talking about the Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6 Pro, but they said that the Pixel 6 will offer Gimbal-like steady cam mode, which we have already seen in multiple smartphones. The tipster also said that the Pixel 6 will have a bigger Samsung sensor, a Google Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and ISP which will perform better than last year’s Pixel 5. Tron also said that the smartphone will also bring along “big improvements" in the video department. Google has been praised for its camera capabilities since the beginning of the Pixel smartphone series, but has often lagged behind in video performance.

Recently, leaked specifications of the Pixel 6 Pro hinted that the smartphone will come with a 6.67-inch display with with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The display is expected to be an AMOLED panel. The Google Pixel 6 series is also rumoured to use Google’s in-house GS101 silicon chip, which is codenamed Whitechapel, and has been developed with the help of Samsung.

Earlier, leaked renders of the next Google Pixel smartphone showed that the Pixel 6 will feature a dual-camera setup, while the Pixel 6 Pro will have a triple camera setup, including a periscope lens. If true, this will be the first time any Google Pixel smartphone will get three cameras on the back.

