Google earlier this month pre-unveiled the upcoming Google Pixel 6 series that will have the first smartphones to come with Google’s in-house Tensor chip, along with a radical redesign and more new features. Google’s announcement has, since early August, got many excited about the upcoming Google Pixel smartphone. Now, there are reports that may make these people even more excited. According to a new leak, it is being said that Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may be launched on September 13, just a day before Apple is rumoured to unveil the iPhone 13 series.

According to a tipster on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, Google could launch the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on September 13. As usual, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no word from Google about the Pixel 6 series launch date. Last year, Google unveiled the Pixel 5 on September 30, so the September 13 date doesn’t seem too much out of place. Apart from the Pixel 6 and iPhone 13 series, Samsung has also recently been rumoured to be gearing up for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in early September.

Google earlier this month confirmed the biggest change on the Pixel smartphones that was long rumoured - the Pixel 6 will come with the company’s in-house Silicon chipset, named Tensor. The Google Tensor chipset can process Google’s most powerful AI and ML models directly on the Pixel 6 smartphones, Google said earlier this month. Google said that the Tensor chip will help improve the smartphone’s camera capabilities, speech recognition, and many other features. The smartphones have a camera bar that runs through the width of the Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 6 Pro will come with a triple rear camera, while the Pixel 6 vanilla will come with a dual rear camera setup (without the telephoto lens).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here