Google this year will launch the Google Pixel 6 series of smartphones around the fall season. As with every Pixel smartphone, the interest in Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 series is high. Last month we saw renders that hinted at a radical redesign of the Google flagship smartphone. Now, noted tipster Jon Prosser has hinted at the possible specifications of the Google Pixel 6 that come courtesy of a “very trusted source." As previously reported, Google will in all probability ditch the “XL" nomenclature in favour of a “Pro" model in the Pixel 6 series.

According to the information from Prosser, the Google Pixel 6 Pro will come with a 6.71-inch display, while the vanilla Google Pixel will have a 6.4-inch display. Further, the Google Pixel 6 Pro will have a better camera module, according to the leak with a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. Up front, the Pixel 6 Pro could have a 12-megapixel selfie snapper. Further, the Pixel 6 Pro is said to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage, along with a sizeable 5,000mAh battery.

The vanilla Google Pixel 6, on the other hand, is rumoured to run on Android 12 like the Pixel 6 Pro, and will feature a smaller 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The Pixel 6 will have a dual camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel wide angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, the Google Pixel 6 is rumoured to sport an 8-megapixel front shooter. According to the leak, the Google Pixel 6 will have a 4,614mAh battery and will come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Prosser also says that Google may offer at least five years of software updates on both the Pixel 6 handsets. Renders have previously shown at a two-tone design and a strip-like camera module on both the Google Pixel 6 smartphones.

