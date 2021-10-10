Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro's Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of October 19 Launch

Google Pixel 6 series that comprise the regular Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones is officially launching on October 19 at 1 PM ET (10:30 PM IST). Ahead of the launch, a UK-based retailer Carphone Warehouse has accidentally published (now taken down) full marketing pages of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, revealing several key features. Earlier, Google had confirmed the presence of the in-house Tensor chipset on both phones - said to be at par with Snapdragon 870 SoC. The upcoming Pixel phones also feature a new design.

What we know so far: Back in August, Google had clarified that the upcoming Pixel 6 series would feature the proprietary Silicon chipset, named Tensor. The Google Tensor chipset seemingly improves artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities directly on Pixel 6 smartphones. Google had said that the Tensor chip would also help improve the smartphone’s camera capabilities, speech recognition, and many other features. The smartphones have a camera bar that runs through the width of the Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 6 Pro will come with a triple rear camera, while the Pixel 6 vanilla will come with a dual rear camera setup (without the telephoto lens).

Leak new: As per the latest leak, the custom Tensor chip on Pixel 6 Pro can also improve gaming on the smartphone and overall security. Google has also deployed the new Titan M2 chip that offers security and can handle five years of updates. Without specifying the exact battery capacity, the site notes the Pixel 6 Pro will deliver “all day" battery. The company promises the same features on the regular Pixel 6 model.

In terms of specifications, the Pixel 6 will reportedly sport a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout. The display will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and run on Android 12 OS out-of-the-box. Coming to optics, Pixel 6 may have a dual-camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, there could be an 8-megapixel snapper. On the other hand, the Pixel 6 Pro may sport a 6.71-inch Quad HD+ OLED display with curved edges and 120Hz refresh rate. Its triple rear camera is said to include 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The smartphone may also come with a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The upcoming Google Pixel 6 will reportedly support 33W fast charging technology with the power bricks inside the box.

An old leak had claimed that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro might carry a starting price tag of EUR 649 (approx Rs 56,100) and EUR 899 (approx Rs 77,747), respectively. Earlier, it was announced that Google would initially launch the Pixel 6 series in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States. It also means the new Android devices won’t reach popular smartphone hubs, like India, China, Middle East, and other European countries - at least in the initial stages.

