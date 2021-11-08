Google Pixel 6 Pro Goes Through YouTuber's Durability Test: Here's How It Performed

Google’s Pixel 6 series was launched last month and it included the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Both the smartphones came with Google’s Tensor chipset, with the Pixel 6 Pro being the flagship offering. The Pixel 6 series also comes with a fresh design that has a different back panel than what we are used to seeing. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have a camera “visor" that runs through the back panel’s width. Now, famous YouTuber JerryRigEverything has given the Pixel 6 Pro his treatment to see how durable this new design from Google is.

During his teardown, the YouTuber shows that the Pixel 6 Pro’s frame is made of metal, on three sides, but the top is made of some sort of plastic. This, he says could be due to the placement of 5G antennas on the smartphone. The smartphone’s glass was able to take significant scratches and scratched at level 7 out of 10. The back panel is also made of glass, and the YouTuber, despite trying, could not break the smartphone by bending it.

Google has used Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the smartphone’s glass, and the front camera and in-display fingerprint are both protected by it. The screen was also able to withstand a major burn in the middle. All in all, the Pixel 6 Pro passed JerryRigEverything’s durability test, which means that the smartphone is pretty sturdy, even by the roughest of standards.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.