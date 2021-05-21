Google Pixel 6 Pro Leaked Specifications Hint At Display Size, Camera Configuration & More

Recently, we saw leaks of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro hinting at a completely new design courtesy of known tipster Jon Prosser. Now, another notable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer who goes by the name @OnLeaks has leaked the Pixel 6 Pro with a lot more detailed and comprehensive renders and more speculations around the specifications of the Pixel 6 Pro. The leaks including the one last week from Prosser hint at the Pixel 6 series coming with a Pixel 6 and a Pixel 6 Pro model. If true, this would mean the end of “XL" nomenclature for Google. The new leaks show a striking new design on the next generation Pixel smartphones, with a re-imagined camera module that runs through the width of the phone and a two-tone colour on the back panel.

According to the leak from Hemmerstoffer, published first by Digit, the Pro version of the Pixel 6 will be superior in terms of specifications, and won’t only have a bigger screen as compared to the vanilla version. The renders from Hemmerstoffer show a triple rear camera on the Pixel 6 Pro. If true, this will be the first time Google will put three rear cameras on any Pixel smartphone. The Google Pixel 6 vanilla edition, on the other hand, is shown to come with dual cameras on the back.

According to the leaked specifications, the Pixel 6 Pro will come with a 6.67-inch display with with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The display is expected to be an AMOLED panel. It is not known if the Pixel 6 Pro will come with a high refresh rate display. The camera module is horizontal in orientation and runs throughout the width of the back panel. The triple cameras, according to the leak, include a primary wide-angle shooter, a periscope telephoto lens, and a third shooter placed right next to the LED flash.

There are also rumours of the Google Pixel 6 series coming with Google’s in-house Silicon chip. Reports have earlier suggested that Google is investing into hardware and could begin using its own chips on Pixel smartphones and Chromebook laptops as soon as this year.

Previous leak from Prosser showcased a completely new design over the previous-gen Pixel 4 and Pixel 5, which has been carried on in the latest leak from OnLeaks. Notably, Prosser had said also that Google is planning to include a Pixel 6 Pro in the lineup, ditching the traditional ‘XL’ moniker for the top-end devices. The renders further highlighted that the vanilla model will continue to carry dual rear cameras, while the Pro variant will have triple cameras.

