Google Pixel 6 Pro Users Reporting Display Flicker Issues, Google Says Fix Coming Soon

Google recently launched the Pixel 6 series that includes the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. As the Pixel 6 Pro has started shipping to customers, some people are reporting display flickering issue with their handsets when the phone is powered off. According to a recent report from GSMArena, the Pixel 6 Pro shows a “weird flicker" when the user presses the power button when the smartphone is off. Google has acknowledged the issue and says that it is bringing a fix with the next update.

This seems to have no impact on the rest of the smartphone. Many Pixel 6 Pro owners on Reddit have posted about the display issue. As mentioned above, this does not affect the device in any way, but so many owners reporting the same problem is something that Google should be worried about. The company, in its Help community, said, “Pixel 6 Pro users may notice slight, transient display artifacts when the device is turned off, and when they press on the power button with slight pressure but not enough to turn it on."

The company says that this does not represent an issue with the Pixel 6 Pro hardware and that it will be fixed in December software update for Pixel 6 Pro. Until then, Google has advised users to now cycle the power button. “To avoid seeing this, when the power is off, do not cycle the power button. When you want to use the phone, hold the power button down long enough to turn it on," Google said.

